Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 135.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of MNA opened at $31.97 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

