Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.