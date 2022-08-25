Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 248.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Trading Up 0.6 %

KMX opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

