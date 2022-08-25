Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $136.65 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

