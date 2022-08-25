Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $212,142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,338,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after buying an additional 481,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after buying an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

