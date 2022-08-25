Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ebang International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ebang International by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 666,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ebang International by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Ebang International Trading Up 1.7 %

Ebang International stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.