Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.38 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.