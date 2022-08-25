Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rekor Systems

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 243,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $524,389.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,089,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rekor Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on REKR. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Rekor Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.