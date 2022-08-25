Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $241.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average of $251.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

