Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $3.06 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $178,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $109,326,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,285,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,122,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

