Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $3.06 Million in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,653,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

EWS opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.