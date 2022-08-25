Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,744 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

