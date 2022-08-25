Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,913 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

