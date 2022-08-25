Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,121 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Stock Up 0.2 %

Catalent Profile

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $102.69 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

