Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 32,998 Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Capital Product Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.