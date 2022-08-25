Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,967 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

