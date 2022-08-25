Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $205.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.48.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

