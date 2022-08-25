Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.