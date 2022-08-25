Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,520 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 540,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,979,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 138,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

