Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 44,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

