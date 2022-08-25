Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,269 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,075,690 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

