Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 123,198 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,198 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYNE. StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.86.

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.