Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,068 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,146,000 after purchasing an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,183,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,764,000 after purchasing an additional 220,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 379,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,203. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,460. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vistra Trading Up 2.9 %

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:VST opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.06%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.