Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 36,065 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,065 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

