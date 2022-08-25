Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $2.48 Million Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,928 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLL. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $183,677.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,961.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $183,677.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,961.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,267 shares of company stock worth $992,576. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

