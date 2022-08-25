Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,773,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 241,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECH stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.