Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,226,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 355,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 140,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $307.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.61. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 111.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, insider John Franzino sold 20,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $34,347.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,574 shares in the company, valued at $685,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

