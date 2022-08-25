Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.02

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.02 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 73.50 ($0.89). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 73.30 ($0.89), with a volume of 4,205,274 shares changing hands.

Mitie Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,665.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

