MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $584.27

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 584.27 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 478 ($5.78). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.80), with a volume of 95,775 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £279.87 million and a PE ratio of 750.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 521.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 584.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson purchased 10,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,832.29). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 500,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 510,037 shares of company stock worth $262,719,610.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

