Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 143,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 578.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $132.71. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $111.36 and a 52-week high of $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

