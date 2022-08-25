MONECO Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

