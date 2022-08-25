Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,720.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,720 ($20.78) and last traded at GBX 1,786 ($21.58), with a volume of 67013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,790 ($21.63).

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £844.40 million and a P/E ratio of 846.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,868.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,082.67.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Kathy Quashie acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,847 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,311.50 ($10,042.90).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

