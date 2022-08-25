Morgan Stanley Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $18.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Trading Down 20.0 %

NYSE JWN opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

