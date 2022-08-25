MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTUAY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($250.00) to €255.00 ($260.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $93.13 on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

