Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 50,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.