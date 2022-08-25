Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,238.02

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,238.02 ($14.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,269.15 ($15.34). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,268 ($15.32), with a volume of 87,154 shares changing hands.
Murray International Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,207.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,238.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,234.68.
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 51.90%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
