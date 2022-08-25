Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

