Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

NYSE:NTP opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Institutional Trading of Nam Tai Property

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

