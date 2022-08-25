NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

