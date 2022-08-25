Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

