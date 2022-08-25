Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Trading Down 33.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) was down 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 147,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 300,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Trading Down 33.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

