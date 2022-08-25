Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NTZ stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

