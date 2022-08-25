Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.11

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $7.61. Natuzzi shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 2,328 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.87 million, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

