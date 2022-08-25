NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 165,609 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 32.7% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 212,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 37,769.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 36,259 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2,138.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.