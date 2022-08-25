Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.69. Neovasc shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 7,855 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVCN. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neovasc Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

