NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $64.57

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.57 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 57.10 ($0.69). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 7,328 shares traded.

NetScientific Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £13.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

NetScientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.