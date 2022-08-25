NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTWK opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.77. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
