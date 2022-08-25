Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

