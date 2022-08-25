New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.54.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

