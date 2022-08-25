New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,534,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMT opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.70. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

